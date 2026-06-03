SPIEF to continue productive work despite threats posed by Ukrainian UAVs — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Threats from Ukrainian drones will not interfere with the productive work of participants at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which is proceeding as scheduled, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a comment to Life journalist Alexander Yunashov.

"As you can see, the SPIEF is proceeding as usual. The agenda is very busy, featuring many different events and involving many participants. So everything is moving forward, and the work is proceeding," Peskov stressed in response to a question on the matter.

SPIEF

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.