AI actions in financial markets must be explainable and controllable

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Artificial intelligence (AI) actions in financial markets must be explainable, limited by safeguards, and fully controllable, while AI agents should not replace humans or become independent asset managers, Igor Alutin, senior managing director for retail business, electronic platform development, and the Finuslugi marketplace at the Moscow Exchange, said in an interview with TASS ahead of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"AI actions must be explainable, limited by safeguards, and fully controllable. In this system, the AI agent becomes a financial adviser offering personalized scenarios, but it does not replace humans or become an independent asset manager," he said.

According to Alutin, the emergence of AI agents capable of independently making trading decisions is an inevitable new stage of technological development, largely comparable to the way high-frequency trading (HFT) and algorithmic trading previously transformed the market.

He noted that the Moscow Exchange adheres to the human-in-the-loop principle. This means that goals, restrictions, and rules are set by humans, while AI helps operate within those boundaries.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.