Mediators propose 10-day ceasefire between Iran, US — agency

LONDON, July 20. /TASS/. Countries mediating between Iran and the United States have proposed a 10-day ceasefire to discuss ways to revive an interim deal, Reuters reported, citing an Iranian source.

According to the news agency, "mediators have passed Iran a proposal to de-escalate the war with the US that would offer a 10-day ceasefire."

The latest escalation in US-Iran tensions began on July 8, when the United States carried out strikes on Iran for the first time since Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding. The US claimed the attack was in retaliation for a strike on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump announced the same day that the ceasefire with Iran was over. Tehran responded by targeting US facilities across the Middle East, including in Bahrain, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Jordan.