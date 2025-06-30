LUGANSK, June 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian command continues to senselessly destroy servicemen and equipment in battles in the special military operation zone in an attempt to contain the advance of the Russian army, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

According to the expert, Kiev's losses, including foreign mercenaries, amounted to nearly 4,000 troops in the Lugansk People’s Republic over the past week.

Marochko pointed out that last week Ukrainian troops unsuccessfully tried to hold back the advance of Russian forces in the Kharkov Region, the Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics.

"The situation on the line of contact remained consistently tense [last week], but the initiative continued to lie with the Russian Armed Forces. The enemy focused its main efforts on holding defensive lines, but counterattacks aimed at regaining lost ground were also carried out. The Ukrainian command continues to senselessly destroy manpower, weapons, and military equipment on the line of contact without achieving any positive results," he said, analyzing data from the Russian Defense Ministry.

Marochko noted that Russian troops were carrying out concentrated group strikes on military targets and continuing to achieve the objectives of the special military operation.