Increase in violence in Middle East may affect entire world, Russian envoy says

GENEVA, October 7. /TASS/. An increase in violence in the Middle East may affect the entire world, while creating conditions for resolving the conflict through political and diplomatic means requires an end to military operations, Gennady Gatilov, Russian permanent representative to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva, said.

In a statement posted on the Russian mission’s Telegram channel, he pointed out that "the ever-increasing scale of indiscriminate violence poses unpredictable and irreparable consequences not only for the region itself but for the entire world." "We call for an immediate cessation of hostilities - this is the only path to creating conditions for a political and diplomatic resolution, the release of hostages and ensuring effective humanitarian access to all in need," Gatilov noted.

The Russian envoy emphasized that "on October 7, 2023, the world was shaken by a horrifying tragedy in Israel, which claimed the lives of nearly 1,200 people and shattered thousands of human fates." "A year ago, we witnessed a terrorist attack, which we condemned, offering our deepest condolences and support to the people of Israel, as well as to the families of the victims, the injured, and those taken hostage. There is no and can be no justification for this gruesome massacre, the victims of which were civilians, including women and children," he went on to say.

"The victims of October 7 deserve justice. But justice cannot be served through the blood of the innocent. All parties involved must refrain from provocative actions, exercise restraint and adopt a responsible approach in line with the well-known UN Security Council resolutions," Gatilov stressed.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking hostages. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, launching air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria before starting a ground operation in the Palestinian enclave.