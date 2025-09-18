Share of oil and gas revenues in budget to reach 22% in 2026 — minister

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The share of oil and gas revenues in the federal budget will reach 22% next year, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said at the Moscow Financial Forum.

"The share of oil and gas revenues next year will be at around 20%, 22% to be precise. Previously, it equaled around 50% if you recall," he said.

"I believe that budget sustainability equals financial sustainability, and financial sustainability equals the fundamental foundations for economic growth and increased well-being," the minister added.

