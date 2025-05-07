Kadyrov to attend some of Putin's international meetings

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov will attend some international meetings of Russian President Vladimir Putin, which will be held with expanded delegations, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Kadyrov will participate in expanded discussions with several delegations," he said at a press briefing.

The Russian president has more than 15 international meetings scheduled for May 7-10. Today, Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, and later he will speak with the Presidents of Cuba, Mongolia, and the Republic of Congo - Miguel Diaz-Canel, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, and Denis Sassou Nguesso.