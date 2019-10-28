Ukraine is ready to resume direct deliveries of Russian gas since 2020 — top brass

MOSCOW, October 28. / TASS /. The Russian Ministry of Energy sees the readiness of partners from Ukraine to begin supplying Russian gas directly starting in 2020, the Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with Russia-24 TV channel following trilateral consultations on gas between Russia, the EU and Ukraine on Monday.

"We also discussed issues of gas supplies to Ukraine. We see the readiness of our partners, including on gas supplies, from 2020, directly," he said. "Specific figures will be discussed later."

As for Russia, it is ready to ensure gas transit through Ukraine in 2020 in accordance with the European law, if the Ukrainian side is geared up for this, Alexander Novak commented following the tripartite consultations on gas.

"As a backup plan, we are ready to ensure extension of the current gas transit agreement to 2020. However if our Ukrainian colleagues are ready to work under the European law, we are also ready to ensure gas transit through Ukraine from 2020 under this legislation," Novak stated.