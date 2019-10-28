Putin, Merkel discuss Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine after 2019 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Issues of Russian gas transit to the European Union via Ukraine after 2019 were among the topics of a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the Kremlin press service said on Monday.

"In the context of today’s round of trilateral Russia-EU-Ukraine ministerial consultations in Brussels, the sides exchanged views on the problem of Russian gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine’s territory after the expiration of the existing contract in late 2019," the press service said. The current ten-year contract is expiring in late December and all the three parties are interested in its extension this or that way. Russia needs Ukraine’s pipelines as it is not yet ready to export its gas bypassing Ukraine in 2020. The European Union wants reliable gas supplies in the coming winter, so it is expected to insist on a long-term transit contract for Kiev in a bid to secure investments in the modernization of Ukraine’s gas transport system. As for Ukraine, it hopes for a long-term deal not to lose budget revenues of about three billion US dollars a year. The latest round of the trilateral gas consultations took place on September 19. Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said after the 40-minute meeting that it was the first one to be held in a constructive atmosphere over the recent years. After Moscow and Kiev failed to reach a new contract for the supplies of Russian gas to Ukraine in late 2008, Russia’s gas giant Gazprom was supposed to stop supplies of its gas. However it continued transit of gas to fulfil its liabilities to European clients. Ukraine’s Naftogaz opted to steal transit gas provoking the biggest ever interruption of gas supplies to Europe in the depth of winter. Russia-Turkey memorandum