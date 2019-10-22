Russia, Turkey determined to combat Syrian separatism — joint memorandum

Erdogan says two Russians who worked on nuclear plant construction in Turkey died

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey have reiterated their determination to combat terrorism and separatism on the Syrian territory in a joint memorandum signed on the outcomes of the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"They [Russian and Turkish presidents] emphasize their determination to combat terrorism in all forms and manifestations and to disrupt separatist agendas in the Syrian territory," the document states.

Refugees return to Syria

Moscow and Ankara will jointly assist Syrian refugees’ return to Syria, says a joint memorandum agreed following a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi on Tuesday.

The document sets out that "joint efforts will be launched to facilitate the return of refugees in a safe and voluntary manner."

Implementation of Adana agreement

Russia will facilitate the implementation of the Adana agreement on the border between Syria and Turkey, the memorandum informs.

"Both sides reaffirm the importance of the Adana Agreement. The Russian Federation will facilitate the implementation of the Adana Agreement in the current circumstances," the document says.

The talks between Putin and Erdogan lasted for over six hours. The leaders discussed Operation Peace Spring, launched by Turkey on October 9. The Erdogan government claimed that its goal is to clear the border area of what it calls ‘terrorists’ (Turkey’s broad label of the Kurdish forces) and establish a 30 km-long buffer zone in Syria’s north, where over 3 million Syrian refugees in Turkey would resettle. Ankara’s incursion into Syria has triggered an outcry in the region and across the world.