Erdogan says two Russians who worked on nuclear plant construction in Turkey died

SOCHI, October 22. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has revealed Tuesday that two Russian citizens who were hired to build the first ever Turkish Nuclear Power Plant dubbed Akkuyu have died. In light of this, Erdogan expressed his condolences at a press conference in Sochi following his talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"I would like to begin with offering condolences from me personally and from the Turkish people after two engineers taking part in implementing the Akkuyu project died in a tragic accident," Erdogan said.