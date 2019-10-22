Putin says talks with Erdogan unblocked momentous decisions on Syria

SOCHI, October 22. /TASS/. Talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have allowed the leaders to reach pivotal decisions on Syria, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a press conference following his talks with the Turkish leader.

"I cannot but express satisfaction with the fact that as a result of rather long and arduous work [we] managed to achieve agreements, which will be voiced after our statements by foreign ministers of both countries that, I believe, are very important, if not momentous, and will help to resolve the complicated situation on the Syrian-Turkish border," Putin said.

Launch of Constitutional Committee