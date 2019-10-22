Putin says talks with Erdogan unblocked momentous decisions on Syria

SOCHI, October 22. /TASS/. Talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have allowed the leaders to reach pivotal decisions on Syria, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a press conference following his talks with the Turkish leader.
"I cannot but express satisfaction with the fact that as a result of rather long and arduous work [we] managed to achieve agreements, which will be voiced after our statements by foreign ministers of both countries that, I believe, are very important, if not momentous, and will help to resolve the complicated situation on the Syrian-Turkish border," Putin said.
Launch of Constitutional Committee
The situation in northeast Syria should not block the launch of the Constitutional Committee, Vladimir Putin stressed following talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
"We proceed form the fact that the situation on the ground should not prevent the long-awaited launch of the [Constitutional] Committee next week, October 29-30, in Geneva," he said.