Turkish military operation might hamper Syrian constitutional committee’s work — EU

BRUSSELS, October 9. /TASS/. Turkey’s military operation in northern Syria might impede the launch of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said on Wednesday.

"Beyond Syria’s humanitarian and security implications, the Turkish incursion might also prevent the constitutional committee from beginning its work," she said during a European Parliament plenary session on situation in northern Syria.

She reiterated European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker’s call to end the operation immediately.

Mogherini added that Ankara’s plans to resettle Turkey-based Syrian refugees at a security zone along the Syrian-Turkish border contradicts basic humanitarian norms and is fully inadmissible for the EU.

She said Turkey’s military operation and the situation in Syria in general will be analyzed in detail during the regular meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on October 14. UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen was also invited to the event.

On Wednesday, Ankara launched a new military operation in northern Syria dubbed Peace Spring, which began with airstrikes on positions of Kurdish units. The objective is to create a buffer zone in northern Syria where up to 3 million Syrians refugees could return, Ankara believes. Syria’s SANA news agency branded the operation as aggression. Following these developments, France, Germany, the UK, Belgium and Poland called for a UN Security Council closed-door meeting on Syria, which will be held on Thursday.