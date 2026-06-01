Corporate sector remains stable — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The corporate sector continues to be resilient and problems of individual borrowers are not systemic, the Bank of Russia said in its Financial Stability Review.

"The corporate sector continues to keep resilience overall and problems of individual borrowers are not systemic. Gradual lowering of the key rate from the peak 21% to 14.5% exerts favorable effect on the ability of borrowers to service their liabilities," the Central Bank said.

According to the regulator, the share of bad loans dropped since the start of 2025 from 3.3% to 3.1% but it is accompanied by restructuring and slower recognition of losses on large loans by the banks.

The share of bad loans for unsecured consumer credits added 0.2 percentage point during the last six months and reached 13.1%, the regulator continued.

The rise in bad debts is partly associated with spreading services of companies providing fee-based debt relief for clients and by the simplification of the bankruptcy procedure for individuals, the Central Bank said. The ratio of bankruptcies to the total pool of borrowers moved up from 0.8% in 2023 to 1.3% in 2025.