Son of Lukoil founder tops Forbes ranking of richest heirs of Russian billionaires

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Yusuf Alekperov, the son of Lukoil founder Vagit Alekperov, topped Forbes’ ranking of the richest heirs of Russian billionaires, with an estimated inheritance of $29.5 bln. The list was published on the magazine’s website.

Second place was taken by the two children of Leonid Mikhelson, the main shareholder of Novatek and Sibur, with $14.15 bln each. Third place in the ranking went to the daughter and son of EuroChem founder Andrey Melnichenko, with $10.2 bln each.

The top ten richest heirs also include the children of Suleyman Kerimov, the heirs of NLMK steel company owner Vladimir Lisin, the children of Novatek and Sibur co-owner Gennady Timchenko, as well as the children of PhosAgro founder Andrey Guryev, and others.