Bahrain interested in making tax agreement with Russia

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Bahrain shows interest in making a tax agreement with Russia and Azerbaijan takes interest in updating the existing one, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Sazanov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We have such interest now from the side of Azerbaijan, we have the interest of this kind from the side of Bahrain. We will communicate with the counterparts and progress if we find mutually beneficial and acceptable terms," Sazanov said.

The tax agreement between Russia and Azerbaijan dated 1997 is now effective. There is no operating agreement between Russia and Bahrain.