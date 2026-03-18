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Inflation expectations of Russians grew to 13.4% in March — Central Bank

The indicator declined noticeably in February from 13.7% in January

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. The inflation expectation level of Russian households moved up from 13.1% in February to 13.4% in March, according to the inFOM poll held by order of the Bank of Russia.

The indicator declined noticeably in February from 13.7% in January. Observed inflation in March increased sharply to 15.6% after 14.5% in February. Expected inflation among the people with savings increased in March from 11.5% to 12.3%. Expected inflations among respondents not having savings ticked up from 14.2% in February to 14.4% in March.

The poll was performed on March 3-12, 2026 and covered at least 2,000 respondents from 100 settlements in 54 Russian regions.

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