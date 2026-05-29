Europe has pumped 12 bcm of gas into UGS facilities for next winter

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Net pumping of gas by EU countries into underground gas storage (UGS) facilities since the beginning of the summer season in April 2026 has reached over 12 bln cubic meters (bcm), according to TASS calculations based on Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data.

Currently, European underground gas storage facilities are 39.13% full, compared to 47% in the previous year, containing around 42.8 bcm of gas.

The European Commission requests EU members to make sure their UGS facilities are 90% full in the period from October 1 to December 1 of each year. Moreover, 10% flexibility is allowed in the event of difficult UGS filling conditions. Thus, net injection into European storage facilities by the start of the 2026-2027 autumn-winter period must reach at least 68 bcm to meet the filling standard. In the previous year, Europe only managed to achieve a figure of around 55 bcm.