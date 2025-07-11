Russia’s air defenses destroy three Ukrainian UAVs over Bryansk Region, one over Crimea

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Air defense forces destroyed in ten minutes four Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russia’s Bryansk Region and the Republic of Crimea on Friday morning, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"On July 11, from 10:40 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. Moscow time [7:40 - 7:50 GMT], on-duty air defense forces destroyed four Ukrainian UAVs: three UAVs over the Bryansk Region and one UAV over the Republic of Crimea," the ministry said in a statement.

Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on his Telegram channel that the Ukrainian UAV attack had caused no casualties or damage and emergency services were working on the sites.