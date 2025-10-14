Global economic growth to reach 3.2% in 2025 and 3.1% in 2026 — IMF

WASHINGTON, October 14. /TASS/. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has slightly raised its forecast for global GDP growth in 2025 to 3.2%, compared with its summer estimates, while keeping its 2026 projection unchanged at 3.1%. The figures were published in the IMF’s latest World Economic Outlook report.

According to the report, global growth is projected to slow from 3.3% in 2024 to 3.2% in 2025 and to 3.1% in 2026. It added that the forecast for the current year has been revised upward by 0.1 percentage points compared with the IMF’s July projections. According to the Fund’s experts, the current assessment reflects the gradual adaptation of the global economy to trade tensions. Nonetheless, growth remains decisively below the pre-pandemic average of 3.7%, the report noted.

As IMF experts write, risks are increasing as the global economy drifts toward a more fragmented landscape.