Bangladesh to continue cooperation with Russia in areas of mutual interest — MFA

NEW DELHI, August 15. /TASS/. The Bangladeshi authorities will continue cooperation with Russia in areas of mutual interest, Foreign affairs adviser Md. Touhid Hossain said at a meeting with the Russian Ambassador to Dhaka, Alexander Mantytsky.

"Dhaka is keen to continue its cooperation with Russia particularly in establishing Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Project, active collaboration in gas fields and the trade sector," the minister said as quoted by the Bangladeshi state news agency BSS.

When asked by reported about possible delays in the construction of the Rooppur nuclear power plant due to current events in the country, Ambassador Mantytsky said that "even if some delay occurs, it will not be long."

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in a Telegram to the new head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh indicated that Russia expects to continue productive interaction with South Asian republic to strengthen bilateral cooperation in all areas.

The Rooppur NPP is under construction on the eastern bank of the Padma River, 160 km from the capital of Bangladesh, Dhaka. The plant is being created according to the Russian design of the "3+" generation. Work on its construction began in 2021. The NPP will consist of two power units with VVER-1200 reactors, the life cycle of which is 60 years with the possibility of extending the service life for another 20 years. The first and second power units are currently under construction. As Mantytsky told TASS earlier, the Rooppur NPP is preparing to launch the first power unit reactor in December 2024.

On August 5, in the midst of anti-government demonstrations, Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country. She flew to India the same day and is currently in what Indian authorities say is a safe house. The protests against her were led by student youth unhappy with high unemployment and lack of prospects. The riots left more than 500 people dead on the streets of various cities in Bangladesh.

After Sheikh Hasina left the country, dozens of offices of her Awami League party were vandalized and burned down in different cities of Bangladesh. Former members of the government and ruling party have been arrested and detained while trying to leave the country. The former prime minister herself is accused of involvement in the killings. A criminal case was opened against her on Tuesday.

A caretaker government has been formed in the country. It is headed by Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus and was sworn in on August 8.