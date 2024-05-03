Russian diplomat sees Kiev preparing for new attack on Crimean Bridge with Western support

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Kiev is overtly making preparations for another attack on the Crimean Bridge with support from the West, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing.

"Today, ahead of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Crimea, <...> the Crimean Bridge is being targeted again. It’s hard to believe but preparations for another attack on it are being made openly now <…> with direct and blatant support from the collective West," the Russian diplomat said.

According to Zakharova, ahead of Victory Day celebrations in Russia, "the Kiev regime and its Western patrons are plotting new terror attacks on Russian soil," while aiming for the news to "reverberate in the media and have a propaganda effect."

"It is exactly for these purposes on this day a year ago, on May 3, that they attempted to carry out a drone attack on the Moscow Kremlin," she recounted.