MARIUPOL, September 16. /TASS/. Ukraine is violating its commitments under international law by entering data about children into its Mirotvorets extremist website as this runs counter to the Convention on the Rights of the Child, a Russian lawmaker told TASS.

It was reported on September 15 that four more Russian children between the ages of six and twelve had been added to Mitotvorets’ database.

"Putting minors on the so-called Mirotvorets database and disclosing their personal data in the extremist context shirks security considerations and goes against international humanitarian standards. This is a blatant violation of Ukraine’s commitments under international law. Being a signatory to the Convention on the Rights of the Child, Kiev must fully comply with this document to the letter," said Natalia Nikonorova, a member of the international committee of Russia’s Federal Council, or upper house of parliament, and former foreign minister of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

She noted that the children in question were put on the extremist database merely for travelling to Donbass along with their parents and attempts to accuse them of undermining Ukraine’s territorial integrity are simply ridiculous.

"This is not the only such case. Thus, we remember the scandalous incident with 13-year-old Faina Savenkova from Lugansk who was faced with invented and groundless charges. Such steps by the Kiev regime discredit what’s left of the legal system in the country and demonstrate their readiness to use any, including illegal, instruments," the Russian lawmaker added.

The Mirotvorets (Peacekeeper) website, launched in 2014, illegally collects and publishes personal data of journalists, artists, politicians, and others who have visited Crimea or Donbass, or who have drawn criticism from the site’s administrators. Access to the site is blocked in Russia by court order.