Russia’s Battlegroup East pushes forward towards Dnepropetrovsk Region — top brass

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup East is actively advancing towards the Dnepropetrovsk Region after the liberation of the settlement of Shevchenko in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"The community of Shevchenko was another major point liberated in the active advance by units of the Battlegroup East towards the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said in a statement.

Despite the Ukrainian army’s entrenched defenses in Shevchenko, Russian assault teams managed to break through the enemy’s defensive lines and gain a foothold in the community, raising Russian flags, it said.

The video posted by Russia’s Defense Ministry shows Russian fighters hoisting tricolor national flags over houses in Shevchenko.

"With the support of artillery and attack UAVs, Ukrainian formations were pushed out of that community," the ministry said.

