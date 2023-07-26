Comorian president arrives in St. Petersburg for Russia-Africa Summit

ST. PETERSBURG, July 26. /TASS/. The delegation of the Union of the Comoros, led by President Azali Assoumani, has arrived in St. Petersburg for the Russia-Africa Summit, a TASS correspondent reported.

The delegation’s plane landed at Pulkovo Airport.

The Comoros is a member of Africa’s peace mission on Ukraine. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said earlier that Russian President Vladimir Putin would hold a meeting with African leaders on July 28 to discuss the Ukraine issue. The meeting will involve the heads of state and the heads of delegations of South Africa, the Comoros, the Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Senegal, Uganda and Zambia.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier held a phone call with Assoumani. The parties reaffirmed their commitment to promoting dialogue in the political, economic and humanitarian fields.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum are scheduled to be held in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on July 27-28. The first event, themed "For Peace, Security and Development," took place in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi in October 2019. The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the summit’s information partner and photo hosting agency.