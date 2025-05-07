Putin, Maduro sign strategic partnership treaty between Russia, Venezuela

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro have signed a treaty on strategic partnership and cooperation between the two countries, a TASS correspondent reported.

The leaders of the two countries signed the document in a solemn atmosphere in the Malachite Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace. Russia has similar treaties only with Iran and North Korea.

According to the Kremlin, the agreement covers cooperation in the field of security, the fight against terrorism, extremism, the falsification of history and the glorification of Nazism. The document also sets the course for expanding cooperation in the economy, including energy, transportation, mining and communications.

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov noted earlier that the treaty is aimed at a long-term perspective and establishes basic principles for further equal and trustworthy cooperation.

Russia and Venezuela are engaged in an intensive political dialogue and closely coordinate their positions both in the UN and in other international platforms.