KURSK, September 13. /TASS/. Residents of border areas of the Kursk Region have come out about atrocities being committed by the Ukrainian armed forces, namely the deliberate shelling of civilians, including those trying to evacuate, Lieutenant Colonel of Justice Dmitry Goryachenkov, a representative of the military investigative bodies of the Russian Investigative Committee, told TASS.

"[Residents] tell us about shelling of civilians, residential houses, civilian vehicles evacuating, use of FPV drones and so on," he said.

On August 7, Russian Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told TASS that a criminal case had been initiated under several articles, including charges of a terrorist attack following Ukraine’s assault on the Kursk Region. On September 9, the Investigative Committee further announced that criminal cases had been filed against Ukrainian servicemen suspected of committing various crimes in the Kursk Region. Earlier on Friday, it was reported that the criminal case concerning the events in the Kursk area had no shortage of evidence to work with, over 200 volumes worth.