SIMFEROPOL, July 17. /TASS/. Bus runs from Crimea to other regions have been suspended, the help desk of Krymavtotrans company told TASS on Monday.

"The traffic will probably be restored along one segment of the bridge or passenger coaches will be put on board of ferries. They are standing so far," the company said.

The help desk of the Krasnodar bus terminal also informed that bus runs to Crimea were canceled.