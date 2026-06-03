Russia is country of winning fintech — T-Bank CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Russia can be rightfully recognized as a country that invented the essence of financial technologies, chief executive of T-Bank Stanislav Bliznyuk said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum..

"We indeed came up with the very essence of fintech," the senior banker said. "Currently, there are not too many countries capable of making large technology platforms we have been long accustomed to in Russia. There are not even ten such countries, their number is much smaller. We can be proud of not merely ballet, space segment, nuclear industry, ice hockey, but fintech also," Bliznyuk said.