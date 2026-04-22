IN BRIEF: Apartment building partially collapses in Russia’s Syzran following drone attack

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Twelve people, including two children, suffered injuries after an apartment building partially collapsed in the city of Syzran in Russia’s southeastern Samara Region, a spokesperson for the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

TASS has gathered the key information about the incident.

Building collapse

- Two apartment buildings were damaged in a drone attack on Syzran.

- One of the buildings partially collapsed, an Emergencies Ministry spokesperson said.

- According to emergency services, two stories of the four-story building collapsed.

- Samara Region Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said later that the collapse had been caused by a Ukrainian drone attack.

- A search and rescue operation is underway; emergency personnel are removing the rubble, searching for potential survivors.

- Nine ambulance crews and three teams of the local Disaster Medicine Center are working at the site.

- The Russian Emergencies Ministry has dispatched additional fire crews and rescue teams to the site of the incident.

- Over 300 personnel are working at the site.

Survivors and injured

- A total of 12 people, including two children, were injured in the partial building collapse, the Russian Emergencies Ministry spokesperson said.

- Three of the injured were taken to the hospital, the governor said.

- According to earlier reports, four people, among them a child, were rescued from the rubble alive.

- Two more people, including a child, may still be buried under the rubble.

- The residents of the partially collapsed building have been evacuated.

- The injured are being provided with medical and psychological assistance.

Authorities' response

- Investigators from the Russian Investigative Committee in the Samara Region have arrived at the site.

- The Syzran city administration warned locals against posting photos and videos of the incident on social media.

- Russian Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov has taken control of the search and rescue operation.

- A temporary accommodation center has been set up for the building’s residents.