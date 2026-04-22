IN BRIEF: Apartment building partially collapses in Russia’s Syzran following drone attack

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Twelve people, including two children, suffered injuries after an apartment building partially collapsed in the city of Syzran in Russia’s southeastern Samara Region, a spokesperson for the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.
TASS has gathered the key information about the incident.
Building collapse
- Two apartment buildings were damaged in a drone attack on Syzran.
- One of the buildings partially collapsed, an Emergencies Ministry spokesperson said.
- According to emergency services, two stories of the four-story building collapsed.
- Samara Region Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said later that the collapse had been caused by a Ukrainian drone attack.
- A search and rescue operation is underway; emergency personnel are removing the rubble, searching for potential survivors.
- Nine ambulance crews and three teams of the local Disaster Medicine Center are working at the site.
- The Russian Emergencies Ministry has dispatched additional fire crews and rescue teams to the site of the incident.
- Over 300 personnel are working at the site.
Survivors and injured
- A total of 12 people, including two children, were injured in the partial building collapse, the Russian Emergencies Ministry spokesperson said.
- Three of the injured were taken to the hospital, the governor said.
- According to earlier reports, four people, among them a child, were rescued from the rubble alive.
- Two more people, including a child, may still be buried under the rubble.
- The residents of the partially collapsed building have been evacuated.
- The injured are being provided with medical and psychological assistance.
Authorities' response
- Investigators from the Russian Investigative Committee in the Samara Region have arrived at the site.
- The Syzran city administration warned locals against posting photos and videos of the incident on social media.
- Russian Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov has taken control of the search and rescue operation.
- A temporary accommodation center has been set up for the building’s residents.