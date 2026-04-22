Russia, Venezuela strategic partnership continues to develop — envoy

CARACAS, April 22. /TASS/. Russia and Venezuela are strengthening bilateral cooperation and interaction on the international stage, Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov, Russian Ambassador to Venezuela, told TASS.

"Ahead of the anniversary of the interstate Treaty on Strategic Partnership and Cooperation, which was signed in Moscow on May 7, 2025, by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during the official visit of the Venezuelan leader, a meeting was held with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto," Melik-Bagdasarov said. "During the meeting, current issues on the bilateral agenda were discussed, as well as ongoing cooperation and further prospects for interaction between the two countries on the international stage," he noted.

"Caracas remains committed to the common goals of strengthening multifaceted cooperation with Russia and continues to look to our country’s positions as a leader of the emerging multipolar world order," the ambassador stressed. Melik-Bagdasarov added that within the bilateral agenda, cooperation across various sectors is mutually beneficial and socially significant for the peoples of both countries.

On dialogue with Venezuelan partners

"Dialogue with Venezuelan partners is conducted on a basis of mutual respect, and we continue to comprehensively support the efforts of the government of Venezuela’s authorized president Delcy Rodriguez in defending the country’s national sovereignty," the diplomat said. "The strategic partnership between our countries continues to develop consistently," he stressed.

Rodriguez, addressing the nation after 100 days in the role of head of state, noted that "Venezuela is going through a new stage of political and economic development, the country has opened its doors to the world, and this must certainly be taken into account in our work," the ambassador said. He recalled that contacts between the two countries continue in a working format. Since the beginning of the year, several planned visits to Caracas by Russian delegations at various levels have taken place, including a visit by Russian Foreign Ministry Special Representative for Latin America and the Caribbean and Director of the Latin American Department Alexander Shchetinin.

Visits by Venezuelan delegations to Russia

Trips to Russia by Venezuelan delegations at various levels are planned. Recently, members of the National Assembly (Venezuelan parliament) attended an international scientific and practical conference on monitoring and expertise of electoral processes.

"This year, elections to the State Duma (lower house of parliament) are to be held in Russia. By long-standing tradition, our observers attend all electoral events in Venezuela, and Venezuelan politicians and experts also take part in elections held in Russia. I believe this year will be no exception. We are expecting Venezuelan guests and are always glad to welcome them in our country," Melik-Bagdasarov said. Participation of Venezuelan delegates is also planned in the Open Dialogue forum at the Russia National Center, as well as in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and other events in Russia, he noted.

Interaction on the international stage

On the international stage, Russia continues to coordinate its actions with Venezuelan partners in multilateral organizations, in particular within the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter, Melik-Bagdasarov stated. He stressed that the positions of the two countries "largely coincide." The ambassador added that Russia and Venezuela "jointly uphold the principles of international law, and meetings of diplomats in New York, Geneva and other venues are regular and focused on practical cooperation," aimed at further interaction in order to achieve the goal of building a multipolar world order.