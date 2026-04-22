KURSK, April 22. /TASS/. Ghanaians support Russia in its confrontation with Ukraine and the Western world, a volunteer from Ghana Nabillari Isan, who serves in one of the Russian Defense Ministry’s units, told TASS.

"I think my country is in support of the Russian conflict with Ukraine. Yes, my country is in support of that. And they go against the Ukrainian policy, because when you look at the Ukrainian policy, based on the Western Europe and the American, I think they go against the Western policy," he said as part of the Ukraine Goes Missing project.

Nabillari Isan noted that he understands and shares the goals that Russia pursues in the special military operation.

"When you are in this (the special military operation - TASS), you know, in this place, you always have the feeling of doing whatever that you got to do to also support what is happening. Yes, and Russia is standing on something like we have to come together and, you know, go against the crime of the civilians. That's the special military operation," he said.

Nabillari Isan is a volunteer serving in a unit of the Russian Defense Ministry. Born in Ghana, he lives in Russia with his wife and daughter and holds a Russian passport. He has signed a contract with the Russian military department of his own free will.