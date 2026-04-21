Trump says extended ceasefire with Iran until its ‘unified proposal’

WASHINGTON, April 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that the ceasefire with Iran and the naval blockade of its ports will be extended until Tehran comes up with a "unified proposal."

"Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our attack on the country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal," he wrote on his Truth Social platform. "I have therefore directed our military to continue the blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other."