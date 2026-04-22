MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said that warmongers will not prevail in the Ukrainian crisis.

"Even Kaja [Kallas] warns of the EU’s waning support for Ukraine. Warmongers will lose, peace will prevail," he wrote on X.

Earlier, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that partners of the European Union do not want to support Brussels in assisting Ukraine.