Ceasefire extension to allow US to launch new strike on Iran — adviser to Majlis Speaker

RABAT, April 22. /TASS/. The extension of the ceasefire with Iran announced by Washington is a ploy and will allow it to prepare a new surprise attack on Iran, said Mahdi Mohammadi, the parliament (Majlis) speaker’s adviser.

"Trump’s ceasefire extension is certainly a ploy to buy time for a surprise strike," he wrote on social media X.

The US, as the losing side, cannot dictate terms, Mohammadi said. Moreover, he believes that continuing the blockade of Iranian ports is no different from bombing and must be met with a military response.