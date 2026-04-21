US was aware of consequences of war with Iran, says energy secretary

WASHINGTON, April 21. /TASS/. The US administration was aware of all potential consequences of the conflict for the navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and impact on the global energy market before the operation against Iran, Energy Secretary Chris Wright said.

During hearings in the US Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, Senator Mazie Hirono (Democrat from Hawaii) said that she had an impression that before launching the operation against Iran, the US president barely understood the potential impact on global trade and energy prices or that the the Strait of Hormuz could be closed.

"No, we knew exactly what would happen," Wright said, adding that he has been consulting the US leaders on the situation around Iran since he took office.