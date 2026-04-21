MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu has expressed concern over the deteriorating situation in Transnistria, highlighting both its severity and the missed opportunities for improvement.

In an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda, he stated, "Frankly, the situation is dire. Systemically important enterprises are either non-operational or functioning sporadically. There is a persistent energy shortage, and living conditions are worsening not only for the residents of Transnistria, but also for Moldovan citizens economically linked to the region. While opportunities for positive change exist, the Moldovan authorities have adopted a frankly negative stance."

Shoigu believes that it would be incorrect to say that the blockade is being implemented solely by Chisinau, as both the Kiev regime and, indirectly, EU countries are participating. However, he continued, the government of Moldovan President Maia Sandu "bears the lion's share of responsibility for what is currently happening."

"It is Chisinau that is undertaking the main actions aimed at economically strangling the region," Shoigu emphasized.