Vance’s trip to Islamabad for talks with Iran put on hold indefinitely — Axios

WASHINGTON, April 22. /TASS/. US Vice President JD Vance’s trip to Islamabad for another round of talks with Iran has been postponed indefinitely, Axios reported.

Vance is taking part in additional political meetings at the White House, the news portal reported, citing unnamed officials and sources. US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, too, are attending. The three US officials took part in the first round of talks with Iranian negotiators in the Pakistani capital.

Trump earlier floated the idea of extending the ceasefire with Iran, set to expire in the next few hours, on his Truth Social platform.