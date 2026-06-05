Russia has not received Zelensky's letter through diplomatic channels — Lavrov

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russia has not received any letter from Vladimir Zelensky through diplomatic channels, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has told the media on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"No. At least not at this time," he said, answering a question about whether Kiev had sent Zelensky's letter to Moscow through diplomatic channels.

"That's nonsense. It's like French President [Emmanuel] Macron saying he would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. It's talking for talking's sake," Lavrov added.

Earlier, the Russian president's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, stated that the president received and read Zelensky's open letter overnight.