Russian forces move in on Kramatorsk from east — expert

LUGANSK, April 22. /TASS/. Russian troops are moving in on the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) from the east, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

Earlier, Chief of the Russian General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov, stated that forward units of the Russian army were seven kilometers from Kramatorsk.

"I’ll say they’re close to Kramatorsk, coming in from the east of the city," the military expert said.

Marochko noted that Ukrainian troops are actively trying to counterattack near the neighboring Minkovka settlement in an attempt to retake their positions, but Russian forces "continue to build on their success in the direction of Kramatorsk," despite enemy attacks.