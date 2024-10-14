TASS chief urges media not to lose human touch amid rise of AI

URUMQI /China/, October 14. /TASS/. In the era of artificial intelligence, media outlets around the world must not forget their own journalistic ethics, TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov said at the 6th World Media Summit that has kicked off in Urumqi, China.

"Speaking about the ethics of artificial intelligence, let’s not forget that today, people often overlook ethics themselves. In a sense, people are teaching technology the wrong lessons," he said. "Therefore, considering the technological focus of our summit, my appeal will be the opposite: let’s strive to be more human," he added.

Kondrashov emphasized the need for the media to uphold high professional standards, especially in the context of ongoing information wars. "At times, it feels like being a spectator at a competition in inhumanity," the TASS director general added.

He noted that TASS, which celebrated its 120th anniversary this year, strives to provide foreign audiences with an objective view of events in Russia. To achieve this, TASS regularly hosts international media events. "Most recently, in September, with support from Xinhua, TASS organized the BRICS Media Summit in Moscow, attended by over 100 foreign guests from leading media outlets in BRICS countries and nations that have applied to join the organization," Kondrashov recalled.

The 6th World Media Summit is being held on October 13-14 in Urumqi, the administrative center of China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. It is organized by the Xinhua news agency in coordination with the regional government. The main theme of the summit is "Artificial Intelligence and Media Transformation." More than 200 media organizations from 106 countries are participating in the event.

TASS is a member of the summit’s presidium.