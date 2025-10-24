Anti-terrorism exercises of CIS, CSTO conclude in Tajikistan

FAKHRABAD TRAINING GROUND /Tajikistan/, October 24. /TASS/. The concluding stage of the Commonwealth Anti-Terror 2025 joint drills involving the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member countries and the Indestructible Brotherhood 2025 and Barrier 2025 exercises of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) took place at the Fakhrabad training ground in Tajikistan, a TASS correspondent reported.

According to the legend of the drills, special forces units conducted an operation to rescue hostages taken by terrorists on board a Yak-40 aircraft and performed an administrative task, too. Also, a crackdown on terrorist-led mass riots and the detention of those behind the plot were practiced.

For their part, CSTO units conducted a peacekeeping operation as they performed tasks to support a ceasefire and ensure adherence to its terms. Also, the units practiced evacuating civilians as well as humanitarian deliveries and escorts. During the exercise, repelling an attack on a convoy of humanitarian trucks and the provision of medical assistance using medivacs, as well as activity in mountainous terrain, were conducted. In addition, the drills included destroying conventional enemy drones with air defenses and electronic warfare.

The maneuvers involved more than 200 units of military and special equipment, including helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and robots.

Relevant bodies from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan took part in the Anti-Terror drills, while the CSTO exercise involved military contingents from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and operational groups from the organization’s Joint Staff and Secretariat.

The Russian contingent consisted of Russia’s 201st military base deployed in Tajikistan. In all, about 1,500 troops from member countries took part.

The concluding stage of the Commonwealth Anti-Terror 2025 drills was organized by the State National Security Committee with support from the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center.