Number of victims of Israeli strikes on Lebanon increases to 3,756 — Health Ministry

BEIRUT, June 13. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force has killed 45 people and injured 149 in the last 48 hours as it keeps pounding settlements in the south and east of Lebanon, where facilities of the Shiite militia Hezbollah are located.

"The total number of citizens killed since the beginning of the military escalation on March 2 has increased to 3,756, and of the wounded to 11,632," the ministry said on X.

According to the Health Ministry, rescuers continue to dismantle the debris in the city of Nabatieh and its surroundings, which have been subjected to intense bombardment. The number of victims and injured is expected to increase by the end of the day.