Russian defense minister holds talks with Chinese counterpart — Chinese Defense Ministry

BEIJING, April 24. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has held talks with his Chinese counterpart Dong Jun, the Defense Ministry of the People’s Republic of China has reported.

"The armed forces of the two countries must follow the consensus of the heads of state, continuously strengthen strategic communication, further deepen pragmatic cooperation in all areas, and jointly uphold global justice and the international order," the department said in a statement.

China noted that under the strategic leadership of the leaders of the two countries, Russian-Chinese ties maintain a high level of healthy development. The heads of state meeting in February via video conference allowed for outlining new plans for interaction, including in the military sphere. The ministers’ negotiations took place during Dong Jun's visit to Russia. Before the meeting began, Belousov held an official ceremonial welcoming ceremony for his Chinese colleague.