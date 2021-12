MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The price of Brent oil futures contract with March delivery on the London’s ICE grew by 3.2% and reached $78.21 per barrel on Monday.

The last time Brent was above $77 per barrel was on November 26, 2021.

By 18:57 Moscow time, Brent crude oil was trading at $78.22 per barrel (+3.21%).

The price of WTI crude oil futures grew by 2.66% to $75.75 per barrel.