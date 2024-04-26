Moscow Zoo gifts animals to North Korea — news agency

SEOUL, April 26. /TASS/. The Moscow Zoo will donate animals to North Korea’s Central Zoo as part of its official visit to the country, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

According to it, the head of the Russian delegation handed over the relevant document on the gift on April 25.

Earlier, it was reported that a delegation from the Moscow Zoo headed by its head Svetlana Akulova arrived in Pyongyang on April 22.

Bilateral exchanges between Russia and North Korea have intensified since the second half of 2023. In September, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited Russia. His talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin took place at the Vostochny spaceport on September 13.

In March, Pyongyang residents gave a standing ovation to a performance of The Sleeping Beauty by the Mariinsky Theatre's Primorsky Branch Ballet Company. That month, a delegation led by Primorsky Region Governor Oleg Kozhemyako arrived in the country to contribute to the development of interstate relations in the humanitarian sphere.