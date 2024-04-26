NATO bears direct responsibility for Ukraine crisis — Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, April 26. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Alliance bears direct responsibility for the Ukrainian crisis, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin told a news briefing.

"NATO bears indisputable responsibility for this crisis. The alliance should give thought to its role, stop shifting the blame and effectively take practical action for the political settlement of the crisis," he said.

Wang added that China was not providing weapons to the conflicting parties and strictly controlled dual-use goods, including the export of drones.

He said that "more than 60% of the weapons components and dual-use items imported by Russia come from the United States and Western countries." He emphasized that Russia and China maintained normal and open trading and economic cooperation.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg earlier said that 90% of microelectronics imported by Russia in 2023 came from China and that China was allegedly providing Russia with satellite imagery.