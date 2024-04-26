Russia-Europe relations require fresh approach — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. European countries will have to somehow communicate with Moscow, but they will have to find a new approach, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We will have to negotiate how we move forward," Peskov said, commenting on Russia’s relations with Europe. "Clearly, these will be negotiations on a new modality of relations," he added.

Russia and Europe are geographically close anyway, Peskov said. "Therefore, we will have to build our relationship based on new pillars," he concluded.