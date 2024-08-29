Gazprom’s IFRS net profit up threefold in H1 2024 — report

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The net profit of Gazprom attributed to company shareholders under the International Financial Reporting Standards totaled about 1.043 trillion rubles ($11.3 bln) as of the end of the first half of 2024, the gas holding said in its report.

"The net profit attributed to Gazprom shareholders stood at 1.043 trillion rubles over six months of 2024, which is almost three times above the result in the like period of the last year," Deputy CEO Famil Sadygov said, cited in the Telegram channel of the company.

Gazprom’s revenues surged from 4.114 trillion rubles ($44.7 bln) a year earlier to 5.088 trillion rubles ($55.3 bln). Company’s EBITDA surged by 19% year on year to 1.459 trillion rubles ($15.9 bln) in the first half of this year.