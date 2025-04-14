Ovechkin says hockey games between Russia, US could take place in year or two

WASHINGTON, April 14. /TASS/. New NHL goals king Alexander Ovechkin believes that hockey games between the national teams of Russia and the United States could take place in a year or two.

Speaking to reporters, he confirmed his interest in suiting up for these games.

"Of course, it would be interesting to participate. But, as I said, this isn’t a question for the players, it’s for the [National Hockey] League officials, because they will decide the whens and hows of the game. Everyone’s got their own schedule, so it needs to be done as soon as possible, maybe in a year or two," Ovechkin said. "But for us, for the players, it's certainly interesting."

He said he did not know any details about concrete plans for the games.

"It's an interesting idea, but you need to ask the NHL and the KHL (Kontinental Hockey League - TASS). It's hard to say when or how," the hockey player said. "I would love to [take part in such matches]," Ovechkin added.